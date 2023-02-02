Farmside, a casual farming sim, is heading to Apple Arcade later this month

Apple Arcade recently revealed its slate of games for the month of February 2023. Four new Arcade Originals will be joining Apple’s gaming subscription service and one of them is Team17 and Topia Studios’ farming life simulator, Farmside. It offers a casual and relaxing experience away from the hustle and bustle of more competitive games.

Farmside, like many other farming sims, offers players the opportunity to create their dream farm. From sowing crops and growing orchards to harvesting them, players will do it all. There’s also the added responsibility of raising animals, cooking delicious food from these crops and completing orders for the townsfolk.

The game will also feature an intricate quest system deep-rooted with in-game’s mechanics and a massive customization system that will allow players to build their farmland the way they want. Every little thing such as placing fields, buildings, and machinery to decorations, and colours, will be determined by the farmer.

Speaking about the game, Joshua Babich, Vice President & General Manager of Team17 USA, said: “We’re really excited to bring the beautiful and relaxing world of Farmside to Apple Arcade next month. The combination of fun and intuitive farm life sim gameplay, with long-term activities alongside friends and other players online, is a compelling one. It also marks an important milestone for Team17 USA as Farmside becomes our debut published title since Team17 acquired us at the start of last year.”

In addition to all this, the developers also aim to create a large community of like-minded folk. Players will be able to visit others’ farms and updates to follow will introduce features like multiplayer tasks that will grant rare cosmetics to everyone.

Farmside comes to Apple Arcade on February 17th, with Castle Crumble and Riptide GP: Renegrade+ preceding it this month. You can check out the App Store page now too.