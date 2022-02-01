Evony's best generals to lead your armies

If you want to conquer the City of Thrones, you must have Evony's best generals in the right places to lead your armies and defend your empire.

Generals come in different qualities with various skills, specialities and stats. On top of that, there are MANY of them. Especially as a new player to the game, it's hard to tell which are the good options, what role they are best suited for and whatnot.

Well, that's why we are here! To help out gamers! On this page, you'll find out everything that you need to know about the best generals in Evony and how to use them.

How to get new Evony generals?

In case you just started the game, and you didn't know, you can acquire generals from the tavern at any given time. Sometimes you can also obtain generals from events, battlefield shop and the great general chest. These are the free options. There are also 'Premium' generals which are available when you purchase packs.

'Premium' generals are stronger when compared to the free variants. With that being said, not every Premium general is equally good or worth the investment. In other words, there are some pretty average units, even among the premium characters.

Each general excel in certain aspects of the game. Some are great for increasing your resources, others specialize in leading various types of units in battle, defending the city and so on.

Below, you can find out which are (currently) the best based on their role. Let's get right into it!