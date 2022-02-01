Evony's best generals to lead your armies
If you want to conquer the City of Thrones, you must have Evony's best generals in the right places to lead your armies and defend your empire.
Generals come in different qualities with various skills, specialities and stats. On top of that, there are MANY of them. Especially as a new player to the game, it's hard to tell which are the good options, what role they are best suited for and whatnot.
Well, that's why we are here! To help out gamers! On this page, you'll find out everything that you need to know about the best generals in Evony and how to use them.
How to get new Evony generals?In case you just started the game, and you didn't know, you can acquire generals from the tavern at any given time. Sometimes you can also obtain generals from events, battlefield shop and the great general chest. These are the free options. There are also 'Premium' generals which are available when you purchase packs.
'Premium' generals are stronger when compared to the free variants. With that being said, not every Premium general is equally good or worth the investment. In other words, there are some pretty average units, even among the premium characters.
Each general excel in certain aspects of the game. Some are great for increasing your resources, others specialize in leading various types of units in battle, defending the city and so on.
Below, you can find out which are (currently) the best based on their role. Let's get right into it!
1
Best Ground Generals
|
Best Ground Generals
|Peter the Great
|Scipio Africanus
|Trajan
|Elise
|Carus
|Ground troops excel in battles against ranged units, as they counter them pretty hard. Since ground troops are tanky units, HP and DEF are very important to them.
2
Best Mounted Generals
|
Best Mounted Generals
|Martinus
|Li Jing
|Roland
|Hannibal
|Washington
|Mounted troops are the best type when it comes to boss killing in Evony. They also perform very well when they go up against ground troops. The most important stats for them are ATK,HP, DEF.
3
Best Ranged Generals
|
Best Ranged Generals
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Elektra
|Alfred the Great
|Tomyris
|Simeon the Great
|Ranged units are the natural counter to mounted forces due to their range. Their best defence is attack, as they want to eliminate the enemies before they get close. Because of that, high ATK is a priority.
4
Best Siege Generals
|
Best Siege Generals
|Ramesses II
|Ulysses S. Grant
|Matthias I
|Napoleon
|Emperor Qin Shihuang
|Siege units have the longest range of attack in Evony. They are mostly used as city defenders or attackers in the later stages of the game, as they are expensive to heal. High ATK buff is important.
5
Best Wall Generals
|
Best Wall Generals
|Zachary Taylor
|Leo III
|Leonidas I
|These are the best defensive generals for Ranged, Siege and Ground focused forces respectively. Keep in mind that these generals will lead all of your troops, not just a certain type. Because of that, skills that benefit more than a single type of units are essential. Defending with a mounted focused army will put you at a great disadvantage, since most players attack with ranged units. These are the very best for each type, but, that doesn't mean there are no other viable choices. In the end, it comes down to your composition. As a new player, defending your city shouldn't be a priority.
6
Best Resource Gathering Generals
|
Best Resource Gathering Generals
|Queen Jindeok
|There's no complicated answer here. It's simple. Queen Jindeok is by far the best choice.
Something that we must say again is that these are the best Evony generals in the current state of the game. Future updates might bring changes, so make sure to check this page again, as we will try to keep our lists up to date.
If you enjoy real-time strategy games (RTS), such as Evony: The King's Return, you should check out our latest lists with the best Android strategy games and best iOS strategy games.