EverMerge adds special live ops, in-game giveaways, new content and more in 2nd anniversary event

Big Fish Games is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of EverMerge, its colourful merge game on iOS and Android. Players can expect more magical adventures with a whopping four whole weeks of exciting content in the game, which includes anniversary events, birthday-themed offers and more.

During EverMerge's two-year anniversary festivities, players can join in on the "It’s Party Time" theme which began on April 28th. From then until May 4th, in-game announcements and teasers were made - now, from May 5th to May 7th, players can expect to engage in a fun birthday live op along with three new landmarks and two special offers. Eager partygoers who clear the live op event and collect the reward will be rewarded with special entry to an exhilarating afterparty.

Additionally, the 2nd Anniversary Island Event will let players create merge chains to unlock different areas of the island, earning disco balls along the way. Players can score a disco-themed landmark and a Birthday Cake landmark piece for their efforts. The Buck & Chuck’s DJ Booth will also be unlockable. From May 12th to 18th, players will be able to access the Exclusive After Party, and from May 19th to 25th, a goody bag will be given away to reward players with virtual swag and more.

If you're eager to join the celebrations, EverMerge is available to download on the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

