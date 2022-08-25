EverForest lets you nurture forest in the game and plant trees in real life, coming soon to mobile

Carbon Counts has announced the upcoming launch of EverForest, a new mobile game that aims to take on the challenge of climate change. The so-called "play-to-plant" game lets players engage in real-world issues and aims to plant 100 million trees across the globe by 2025.

In EverForest, players can expect to grow forests together with their family and friends while learning about intriguing mysteries surrounding trees and animals. These online communities can immerse themselves in the narrative by interacting, unlocking and growing plants, all while Carbon Counts plants trees on their behalf IRL.

“Worldwide, the vast majority of people care deeply about climate change, but feel powerless to do anything about it. At Carbon Counts, we are harnessing the power of play to enable each person to make a small difference such that in aggregate we all can create transformative impact,” says Michael Libenson, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Counts. “Our team has created some of the world’s most successful mobile games. Now, we’re combining proven mechanics with an immersive story to deliver a magical experience that transcends the screen and impacts the real-world.”

"The Carbon Counts team has the perfect storm of gaming, entrepreneurial, and conservation expertise and is creating something that is going to change the world," says David Garcia, Managing Partner of Borderless Capital. "We're proud to help bring sustainable Algorand blockchain technology to further enable the team as they journey to use the power of playing and planting to help address the climate crisis."

To know more details about EverForest and stay updated on all the latest developments, you can head on over to the official website. You can join the global EverForest Alliance community as well and sign up for the waitlist to get first dibs on the game's early access build as soon as it's available.