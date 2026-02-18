Escape: Immersion is a grainy underwater horror adventure coming to iOS and Android soon

Inspired by the likes of Inside and Little Nightmares

You're in a collapsing underwater military base with no memory

The gameplay focuses on short, high-tension survival sequences

Planned for release in July 2026

Underwater horror just hits differently. Be it the tight corridors, insufficient lighting, or all the water around you, you're always far away from anything safe. Escape: Immersion is the latest horror adventure to dip into that space, and its new teaser offers a brief glimpse of what’s coming when it launches on mobile later this year. thalassophobics definitely won’t be lining up first for this one.

The setup is simple enough on paper. You wake up inside a collapsing military base beneath the ocean, no memory of how you got there, just flickering lights and flooded hallways closing in around you.

Royal Games and AzDimension clearly wear their inspirations openly – you’ll spot shades of Inside and Little Nightmares in the way movement and puzzle-solving take centre stage. But the grainy VHS-style visuals give everything a rougher texture that makes everything feel slightly unsettling.

Development apparently stretched across four years, with the story rewritten multiple times before landing on its final version. Instead of massive levels, the emphasis is on short survival sequences where platforming, environmental hazards, and split-second decisions do most of the storytelling for you.

It’s also another reminder that compact horror adventures continue to find a comfortable home on mobile. When the pacing is more reliant on the atmosphere and tension rather than loud exposes, shorter sessions start to feel like part of the design rather than a compromise.

From the teaser alone, Escape: Immersion seems more interested in keeping you uneasy than overwhelming you with constant action. There’s still time before July rolls around, with demos and updates expected closer to release, but the tone already feels clear – oppressive, tense, and a little bit strange in the best way.

