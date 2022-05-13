Ensemble Stars!! Music: Why you should look forward to the upcoming rhythm game on mobile

Preferred Partner Feature

Who hasn't daydreamed about enjoying their favourite idols' musical performances with front row seats or experiencing a day in the life of these stars when the lights are out,and the songs are done? Ensemble Stars!! Music lets players engage in an immersive mobile rhythm experience, and here's what you can expect from the upcoming title.

The sequel to Ensemble Stars! offers players an in-depth look into the lives of the idols from Yumenosaki Academy as they embark on a new musical journey. There are 49 dazzling stars to experience, all with equally dazzling character designs in 3D live scenes. These idols can not only serenade players with luxurious melodies during MV performances, but they can also soothe the soul with their melodious voices as performed by an all-star VA cast.

Bop-your-head-to-the-beat rhythms

With four difficulty levels from Easy to Expert, you can enjoy stellar MV performances on stage with the 3D LIVE mode at your leisure. Simply set your favourite idol as a Center - you can even switch up their outfits to enjoy their Special Performances (SPP) with a twist.

When the day is done, you can let your idols chill in the Office—the idol zone of your own making. Prettify your surroundings with fluffy sleep masks and shaved ice stands and discover how each idol reacts to special furniture.

An emotional narrative filled with surprises

Of course, the idol life isn't just about the glitz and glam - Ensemble Stars!! Music also takes players on a journey through the emotional ups and downs that happen when the crowds have gone, and the idols are no longer in the limelight. Penned by popular Japanese light novelist Akira, the game's narrative features both the joys and the tears of navigating the entertainment industry backstage.

Pre-registration rewards and more

Eager fans from the US, CA, UK, and Australia can now pre-register for the game on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store to score Diamond×200 at launch. Pre-registering on the official website , on the other hand, will give away an Exclusive Title, Diamonds×200, DIA Scout Ticket×2, Gem(L)×1 for 3 colors, and Gem(M)×1 for 3 colors. Finally, the official website will be hosting a special Invitation Event where players can invite five of their buddies to score up to 6 DIA Scout Tickets.

Hyped yet? Why not join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments?