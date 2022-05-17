Emblem Heroes is a strategic JRPG with card-battling elements available to play via Facebook Instant Gaming

Preferred Partner Feature

In case you missed it, Game Hollywood's strategy JRPG Emblem Heroes has recently launched on Facebook Instant Games, allowing players to step into the shoes of a Hero King to dominate the battlefield in strategic combat from either their desktops or their mobile devices .

In Emblem Heroes, players can engage in epic fights to defeat monsters littered across the continent, all from the comfort of their web browser. Summon over 100 unique heroes - each with their own skills and abilities - that you can level up and evolve to progress through the game. Character grades range from C to SSR, with varying strengths that you can use to your advantage as you conquer the Land of Heroes and restore peace to the kingdom.

During the game's real-time card game battles, you'll have to unleash your inner tactician as the right combination, formation and placement can spell the difference between victory and defeat on the battlefield. You can also activate the Bond between Heroes to score valuable stat bonuses that can greatly turn the tide in your favour during combat.

If you're eager to challenge yourself in the PvP fights, explore dungeons during epic quests and fight together with your Guildmates during Territory Wars, you can give Emblem Heroes a go directly from Facebook. So regardless of whether you use iOS, Android, or PC, you can play using a single account across all of these devices at any time, with no extra downloads or installations required.