Echoes of Mana will release for iOS and Android next week

After opening pre-registration earlier this month, the anticipated gacha JRPG Echoes of Mana finally has a release date. Due for an April 27th launch, this Square Enix developed mobile entry into the popular Mana series is looking to wow players with a brand new story and characters.

Mana is one of the JRPG classics, ever since Secret of Mana released for the SNES in 1993. Since then, there’s been an abundance of entries and updated releases, but the last entry, excluding the recent Trials of Mana remake, was put out all the way back in 2014. With this in mind, the excitement around Echoes of Mana is palpable, as it is the first standalone entry into the series since then.

As for the game itself, Echoes features semi-turn-based combat much like its predecessors, though this time around they’re adding in a brand new feature never before seen in the franchise. Co-op.

That’s right, the usually single-player linear series is branching off for this entry and allowing up to three separate players to join one another on quests. The story is not going to take a back seat though, and anyone interested should know that this is very much a story-driven RPG at the end of the day.

But, to any fans of the classics, this should alleviate any fears you may have about the series going mobile. This is still planned to be a focused and true JRPG adventure with new characters and an emotional story that can rival even Secrets or Trials of Mana.

If all of this sounds interesting to you, or if you’re a fan of the series and looking forward to Echoes, you can still pre-register on Google Play and the App Store and receive all of the benefits of doing so, which include a ton of handouts once the game finally launches.