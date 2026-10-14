Duskroot is a Stardew Valley-style game that's just had a big update on mobile

Duskroot, a minimalist farming sim inspired by Stardew Valley, has just had a major update

It adds in orchards and animals, allowing you to grow apples, harvest truffles and more

Drawing heavily from Stardew Valley, Duskroot still may be one to watch

It's funny that after talking about Thrifty Business earlier today, we have another sort-of-management sim to talk about. Duskroot, a farming sim that draws heavy inspiration from the likes of Stardew Valley, is one to take a look at if the genre is your thing. Especially with a major new update now available!

The latest update to Duskroot expands the scope of its farm simulation even further by introducing animals and orchards. Whether it's planting trees for apples or waiting for milk (and truffles from your trusty pig), you'll find that there are all-new ways to make money and expand your farming enterprise.

Animal farm

Now, when I say that Duskroot is like Stardew Valley, I do mean it's very much like it. In fact, if I were being uncharitable, I'd say that sometimes it edges a little too close to 'full-on copycat' for comfort. That's not a bad thing though, as Duskroot is clearly being built from the ground up.

But it does follow nearly all of the same beats, where you manage your farm, sell your goods, meet the locals and even venture underground to mine for resources and fight off monsters with your trusty sword. Again, it's pretty obvious where it's taking inspiration from.

I think what stands out about Duskroot, though, is that it's obviously not made to be a shameless cash-grab. With no upfront payment, and only two explicit moments where an advertisement will net you either a hint or an escape from death down in the mines. Judging by reviews, it still needs some time in the oven, but it may be one to keep an eye on.

And if you want to see what other games have taken inspiration from the likes of Stardew Valley, we've got you covered. Just take a gander at our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for some of our choice picks!