Dusk is a new mobile game multiplayer app in the works now

Mobile multiplayer is the name of the game nowadays, and entrepreneurs Bjarke Felbo and Sanjay Guruprasad are hoping their new app, Dusk, can capitalise on it. The app, which recently raised serious cash in investment, is a mobile social multiplayer platform where you can play games and team up with friends quickly and easily.

Those of you with a long memory may remember one of Felbo and Guruprasad's previous efforts with the companion app for PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile, Rune. Although Dusk is a far different animal from this one, their previous effort did draw in five million installs before closing, so these two have some experience behind them.

The idea of Dusk is that of a game creation platform in the most literal sense. Essentially, you play games created for and via Dusk, while being able to chat with your friends and easily pair up with them. Think of it like a mini Xbox Live or Steam, with custom-made games for the app.

Of course, that latter point is the only major problem we can see, which is that Dusk is relying on the games made for it. That's not to say some of these, like mini-golf and 3D racing, don't have potential, but they aren't the big names many are accustomed to.

However, Dusk does have the valuable selling point of cross-play between browsers, iOS and Android. Given how other social platforms like Discord are attempting to integrate games, a simple, lightweight solution that lets you play with friends could have some potential. We'll just have to wait and see.

