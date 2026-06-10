Duper brings a mishmash of elements in a bizarre strategy package to iOS and Android

Check out what Duper has to offer in this new take on the strategy format

Previously released on Android, you can now give it a go for yourself on iOS!

Take on a low-poly, digestible but no less complex take on multiplayer strategy

If you're looking for a new take on strategy to enjoy this week, and you're on iOS, then you're certainly in luck! Because the neon mashup of so many different elements, Duper, is out now on the App Store. But what's it got to offer you if you're a sceptical strategy fan? Well, that's a little hard to explain.

I say hard because Duper takes so many elements and brings them together that it's difficult to nail down one key concept. It's essentially social strategy with 4X elements that sees you expanding across a low-poly, neon-lit futuristic board, while deciding when and how to break your fragile alliances with other players.

Super-duper

The thing is, Duper is also a stripped-back version of the 4X format too. You only have a few resources and units, with coins, cards and keys joined by soldiers, tanks, planes and forts. Civilization this certainly ain't, even if it's shooting for some of the same depth and complexity in a much tighter package.

However, you then also have the dense multiplayer elements, season pass and plenty of focus on replayability with the relatively short 15-25 minute sessions. It almost defies classification were it not for so many recognisable bits and pieces drawn from other successful games.

With that said, what Duper lacks in a definable identity is made up for in the stylish, low-poly visuals that really make it stand out. So if you're willing to dig in and see what Duper has to offer, it may just surprise you.

In the meantime, though, if it's not quite enough for you, why not see what other strategy games there are on mobile besides Duper? We have our own list of the best strategy games on Android for you to peruse with our favourite picks!