Trace your way to victory in a grim, dark dungeon with Dungeon Tracer

Colouring in the lines this ain't

Tease your brain with new puzzler Dungeon Tracer

Grab loot, build up attack combos and defeat enemies with just one finger

Add in some new skills and abilities, because you'll need them all to clear this dungeon

What better way to relax than with a puzzle, right? Well, there's always something that adds a bit of a darker flavour to that sort of brain-busting exercise. And Dungeon Tracer is the latest game to offer a new, more in-depth take on the puzzle genre, and it's out now on iOS and Android!

The gameplay in Dungeon Tracer is deceptively simple. You trace your way through icons on a screen, simple right? Well, it gets more complex as you combine the tracing through attacks, into enemies and more, having to maximise your damage without messing up. Add onto that the need to get as much gold as possible without crossing the streams (so to speak) and simple quickly becomes stressful.

Fortunately, you're not just limited to your own brain, as you'll also level up, improve and swap out equipment & skills as you would in a regular RPG. All in all, it adds some serious weight to what otherwise may seem like a rather juvenile entrant in the puzzle genre.

While Dungeon Tracer may look pretty generic, we have to respect a game that has some basic chops for art and some engaging gameplay. Hopefully, you'll agree if you decide to get your hands on Dungeon Tracer. You can find it right now on the iOS App Store and Google Play!

