Dumb Ways to Climb, the latest entry into the Dumb Ways series, launches for iOS and Android

As the latest addition to the popular and long-running Dumb Ways to Die series, PlaySide Studios has released the 3D platformer Dumb Ways to Climb. This is a pretty simple one to explain, especially if you’re already familiar with the Dumb Ways to Die series, but is an interesting departure from the typical formula by using the series’ classic humorous satirical attitude but set within a difficult 3D climbing simulation game.

If you aren’t familiar with the series, Dumb Ways to Die was originally released as a public service announcement from an Australian train company regarding safety but was so darn catchy and charming that it later turned into a franchise of mobile games. These games were a collection of different small mini-games that showed the cartoon characters dying in silly ways that invoked lots of humour.

Dumb Ways to Climb takes this formula and transfers it to a new setting in the form of a new 3D game that will see players having to navigate a collection of different stages where your only goal is to get to the top. Of course, these stages come loaded up with a bunch of different hazards as well as just generally being difficult to navigate as a whole.

Fans of the series will recognize the playable characters within this one as characters from the previous games and are sure to get a kick out of seeing this cast rendered in full 3D as opposed to the simple 2D art that the old games utilized.

So, whether a fan of the Dumb Ways to Die series or someone who’s looking for a tough platforming challenge to experience, this one is perfect for you! If you want to get into it, you can download the game at either of the links below for free right now!