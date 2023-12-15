Four reasons why you should put on your training clothes and fight to become an anime hero with Dragonfist Limitless

Preferred Partner Feature

Any fan of anime has, at one point, wondered what it would be like to have unimaginable power and be able to fire laser beams, and a lot of games let you fulfil this fantasy, but most of the time playing an established character. What if, though, you want to be your own hero? Bitter Extracts is letting players become this hero in Dragonfist Limitless, a game where you can train your way into the pantheon of overpowered anime protagonists. And here’s why you should give it a try.

Be your own Shonen hero

Dragonfist Limitless definitely wears its inspiration on its sleeve, allowing you to become the hero of your own anime series. You will have a wise old Sensei to guide you as you train, engaging in boxing, karate chopping wooden planks, mastering balance, and slapping water surfaces, a genuine exercise practised by Shaolin monks. An impressive lore dive indeed.

To begin with, you will be a nobody. No child of prophecy, no one-punch individual, no demon inhabiting your soul. Just an ordinary person. You’ll have to start your arduous journey to earn it, every step of the way, until you reach the highest heights, and are a match for even the toughest of opponents.

Slow and steady indeed wins the race

Of course, we understand the aversion to honest hard work given the number of anime games that just offer you godpowers right off the bat, but delayed gratification is arguably a greater beast. When you start at the top, where can you go but down?

Dragonfist Limitless rewards you for overcoming the difficult beginning with actual, satisfying growth. As you advance, you will also unlock a multitude of stackable bonuses that will slowly build up until it reaches a crescendo of unlimited power. You will feel the progress you worked hard to obtain, and will undoubtedly feel fulfilled.

Embrace some old-school combat

Battles unfold in real-time, using onscreen controls and classic button combinations to unleash all the mind-blowing skills you’ve learned on your journey. Dodge to teleport past ranged attacks, fire off your own Ki Blasts, charge up a devastating Shadow Kick, and much more. Enemies will all act with different tactics for fresh challenges, with some baiting you into wasting your stamina before they counter, or those who try to overwhelm you from the start with pure aggression.

With the way progression works, each battle can turn into the stuff of legends. An evenly matched and honourable engagement with flashy skills, close calls, and an ending that the skalds will sing of for centuries. Or, if an evenly-matched fight isn't your bag, simply head back to the dojo for a while, train, and then come back and stomp everyone. Like a hero.

A helping dose of iconic humour

Much like the anime that inspired it, there is a healthy dose of humour to keep you engaged, and some of it is delightfully dark. The Business Zombie for instance, is a mighty, money-obsessed enemy you’ll encounter who worked himself to death in life, but is contractually obligated to continue grafting. Another amusing enemy type you’ll meet along your journey are the sentient Fish People of Beach Town, who make for an excellent meal when you’re hungry.

And then there’s SMUT, a friendly vending machine that lives outside space and time that unlocks game-changing features! You’ll also get to learn about His Holy Seediness the Tomate Lord while studying the Thousand Fang style under another master. Training will require a fair bit of dedication, and there is nothing like a bellyful of laughs to keep you going. Even Sensei gets in on the fun, dripping lore and the occasional comic relief as you train.

This is not a game you can walk into and immediately expect to tear the roof off, and let’s face it, just how fun are those games? They lose their lustre fast. Instead, download Dragonfist Limitless, put in the effort, and earn your way to the top of the mountain to experience that true gaming satisfaction.

Dragonfist Limitless is a free-to-play game and is available to download from the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store.