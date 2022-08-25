Dragon Trail: Hunter World - popular mobile RPG launches on AppGallery

Preferred Partner Feature

Huawei makes announcement with publisher 4399 at Gamescom 2022, with an exclusive welcome offer for AppGallery users

At Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) and leading game publisher 4399 announce that popular Mobile RPG Dragon Trail: Hunter World is now available for download on AppGallery.

Already a leading title in Asia, AppGallery brings this popular game to the European market, as Chinese game developer 4399 expands its gaming offering overseas.

From 25th August 2022, Dragon Trail: Hunter World will be available on AppGallery in five languages across Europe (English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese), with an exclusive welcome offer for Huawei customers. Thousands of users have already shown eager anticipation for the game, with many pre-orders made through AppGallery’s dedicated campaign page.

Soar Through a Diverse Land on Dragon Trail: Hunter World

A unique tribal style world with lush forests and dozens of unique creatures to collect, Dragon Trail: Hunter World invites AppGallery users to team up with dragons and set out on a brand-new action adventure.

With different classes to choose from, whether it's strong warriors, beautiful priests, or sneaky assassins, players can choose their favourite type of gameplay style and find what strategies work best for them.

Players that join the game will be thrust into the magical world of Star Island, full of stunning forests and majestic mountains. Home to both humans and exciting, colorful animals, users can discover the many mysteries that hide on the island, while growing and evolving a crew of helpers.

Uncover the mystery of your father’s disappearance and his relation to the Loyat prophecy, while having fun along the way!

AppGallery – delivering enjoyable gaming experiences to millions of consumers

No matter what type of game you’re in the mood for, AppGallery has you covered. A partner of choice for many industry-leading game developers, AppGallery offers an extensive range of gaming genres – from Action to Arcade, Puzzle, Role-Playing, and more – so there’s something for everyone.

Countless titles are already available on the platform, from gaming legends such as 4399, Gameloft, Ubisoft, IGG, and many more, with games including Asphalt 9: Legends, Might & Magic: Era of Chaos, Lords Mobile, Garena Free Fire and of course, now Dragon Trail: Hunter World.

Chosen by millions of consumers daily, AppGallery has enjoyed incredible growth over the past 18 months, firmly establishing itself as among the top 3 app distribution platforms globally. The number of apps that can be downloaded on HMS smartphones during 2021 is up by an impressive 147% year-on-year, now with over 580 million active monthly users around the world.

With consumer experience at the forefront, AppGallery is also intuitively easy to use and comes with a range of top apps and offers, so much so that the platform had a net satisfaction score increase of over 20% among users during 2021.

Publisher 4399 – leading Asian game developer expands overseas

As a leading game developer and publisher in China, 4399 has the largest Chinese web game platform in the world. With this first launch in Europe on AppGallery, 4399 makes a move towards overseas expansion across its game development and publishing business.

In addition to the launch of Dragon Trail: Hunter World, 4399 will be launching another game in Europe later this year, the popular cross-platform strategy game Era of Conquest.

Commenting on the partnership, Overseas Marketing Manager Kevin Zeng, Publisher 4399 added: “Following the successful launch of Dragon Trail: Hunter World on AppGallery, we’re pleased to announce that we’ll be furthering our partnership with the platform this year, with the launch of Era of Conquest, a cross-platform strategy epic for fans of 4x and RTS titles.”

He added: “Previously a massive hit in mainland China, where it reached number one on the download charts, Era of Conquest will have its global debut on Steam, PC, iOS, and Android later this year. AppGallery users can get in on the action early by registering for the Early Bird Server by the time.”

Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe said: “It is always a delight to launch Fantasy Role Playing Games, one of the most popular categories among our users, on AppGallery. Especially one like Dragon Trail: Hunter World which features astonishingly high visual quality, a fully immersive storyline, and a great progression system design both for the main character and for the dragon pets. As a platform, we keep true to our commitment to provide apps that meet the diverse needs of our users everywhere, including the most popular apps around.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, we have some great plans to expand our gaming offering even further, in addition to working closely with 4399 on this launch and future ones to come.”

Download Dragon Trail: Hunter World on AppGallery now, and enjoy exclusive welcome offers worth from $3 to $8, including Sapphires, Silvers, basic Enhances, and Edifying leaves which can be used in-game: https://appgallery.cloud.huawei.com/ag/n/app/C106234721?channelId=official+website&id=9de9ec4b13354649b74a4136e6df5564&s=604C4DE5097C37699818BF39242DC0236EC0F05EDE248A979FFA717310E8D50B&detailType=0&v=&callType=AGDLINK&installType=0000