Dragon Trail: Hunter World reveals the voice talent behind the pet collecting MMORPG, out now for iOS, Android, and PC

Following a massively successful pre-registration period which saw over one million sign-ups, Dragon Trail: Hunter World, the eagerly awaited MMORPG, has finally launched worldwide for iOS, Android, and PC.

As a special treat for the support shown by fans in the buildup to its launch, Dragon Trail: Hunter World has unveiled a special introduction trailer which reveals the voice actors that lent their talents to the game, including: Terrance Drye (Fire in His Fingertips, Henki Shoujo), Lizzie Hofe (My Time at Portia, Eastshade), Reece Bridger (BulletVille, Tales of Grimm) and Hayley Nelson (My Time at Sandrock, In Sound Mind)

Dragon Trail: Hunter World takes place on Star Island; a diverse and beautiful tribal world covered in lush forests and inhabited by some very interesting creatures. From the Fire Wyvern to the Icy Bear, there are dozens of creatures to be found. Players will witness the journey of a young tribal boy following in the footsteps of his missing father who, with the help of Star Island’s powerful pets, will uncover some of the mysteries of the island in order to discover the reason behind his father’s disappearance.

There are four different classes of characters to choose from in the game: the powerful warrior, the lovely priest, the clever ranger or the stealthy assassin. Each class has their own unique abilities making it so that players can enjoy the game using their favourite playstyle. Likewise, the animals found on Star Island also each possess their own unique abilities that will change and upgrade as you evolve. Work with your team, form strong bonds and learn under an instructor to become even more powerful. A mentor-disciple system will also allow players to take on missions in order to earn currency and purchase supplies.

Dragon Trail: Hunter World is available to download right now for iOS, Android and PC. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.