Dragon Prince: Xadia invites you to fight alongside your series faves across a new aRPG, coming soon to Netflix

Pre-registration is now live

Hack and slash your way through various challenges

Boost your team and join co-op missions

Pre-register now to get first dibs

If you're a fan of the Netflix animated show The Dragon Prince, you'll be happy to know that the series is getting a mobile adaptation in the form of Dragon Prince: Xadia, an upcoming adventure RPG that's landing on mobile this July 30th. The action-packed title adds fresh faces and new narratives to the fray, offering both newbies and veterans to the franchise plenty to discover.

In Dragon Prince: Xadia, you can look forward to an aRPG experience that tasks you with taking on challenging missions set in the lush fantasy world of the Emmy-winning Netflix series. You can expect to hack and slash your way through dungeons and boost your hero's skills to face epic bosses. The game also features co-op multiplayer content, so you can loot, craft, and combat through cool quests with your best buds.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? Why not take a look at our list of the best aRPGs on Android to get your fill?

Of course, you can customise your loadout to increase your fighting prowess as you go along, with regularly rotating missions that will keep you on your toes. You can also dive into joint challenges using the title's online matchmaking feature with up to two other players to face the hurdles ahead.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Dragon Prince: Xadia on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.