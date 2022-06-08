Dr. Chatelet: Faith is a quirky adventure game with Burton-esque art and dark humour, out in Early Access on June 10th

Loongcheer Game has announced that Dr. Chatelet: Faith, the studio's quirky adventure game about a doctor during medieval times, will be out in Early Access this June 10th. Android users can give the game a go on Google Play and experience what it's like to go back in time and practise medicine during a chaotic era.

Dr. Chatelet: Faith features a distinct art style reminiscent of Tim Burton and a unique kind of dark humour as players take on the role of the titular physician to heal - or kill - patients. The interactive scenes lend a visual novel-esque vibe to the game, and decisions that players make will have definitive consequences in the end across the branching narrative.

The game also features mini-games that emphasise the humour and horror of old medical practices such as bloodletting, which you can see in all its hilarious glory in the embedded clip above. It also seems like you'll have to appease a crowd each time you perform a medical procedure, as well as take your pick from a variety of crude tools just to cure a fever.

If you're eager to get first dibs on the title, you can download the Early Access version of Dr. Chatelet: Faith on June 10th on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to have a look at the studio's lineup of games, or join the community of followers on the game's official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

