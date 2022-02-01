Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia is celebrating its 4th anniversary with multiple events and rewards

Square Enix is celebrating the fourth anniversary of their popular RPG Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia with numerous in-game events and rewards. Over the last four years, the game has been downloaded more than a whopping nine million times on mobile! Celebrations will last the entire month until March 2nd, allowing players to take part in limited-time challenges, campaigns, and missions.

GL-First Garnet BT Weapon and Costume

Until February 23rd, players have a chance to earn Garnet’s BT Weapon that launches a special burst attack, similar to Final Fantasy IX’s summon Alexander on the enemy. Everyone can also obtain her wedding dress that was shown at the end of Final Fantasy XI from an exclusive anniversary bundle.

Anniversary Exclusive Events

New Panel Missions

There are three events that players can take part in at different times of the month. Crevasse is currently active until February 14th, Abyss Perfectum Floor 6 will run between February 4th and 18th, and the Challenge Campaign Event will be available from February 9th to 23rd.Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia’s fourth-anniversary event also adds new panel missions that will bring new and returning players up to speed by providing them with rewards like gear, summons, enhancement points, power stones, weapon material, and more to boost their characters. These will include Novice Support missions for new players and Enhancement missions for new as well as returning players. Additionally, everyone can participate in new Daily and Chocobo Panel Missions to earn draw tickets, realization materials, enhancement points and more.

Other Campaigns and Events

Players can take advantage of multiple campaigns like double EXP, triple cycle quests and Carbuncle’s Treasure quests throughout the month to strengthen their rosters. 10% of all Gem purchases until March 2nd will be given for free at the event on the anniversary event. Staff wielding heroes can also get the GL-first Royal Chocomog Rod weapon gloss until February 14th.

Participate in the fourth-anniversary events by downloading Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia for free on the App Store and Google Play.