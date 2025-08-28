Disney Speedstorm takes you down the rabbit hole with its 15th season Time for Tea

We're all a little mad down here

Disney Speedstorm season 15 is here with Time for Tea

Three new racers, Alice, the Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts, debut

They come alongside a new pit crew and free racers as Jasmine and Randal Boggs become available

With its wacky roster of famous Disney faces, it's not surprising that Disney Speedstorm has made such a mark on fans. But as of today, you'll have three new racers and plenty of additional content to pick from, as Disney Speedstorm debuts its 15th season with Time for Tea!

As you might've already guessed, the theme this time around is none other than Alice in Wonderland. And the three racers are Alice herself, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts. Alice's Chase the White Rabbit skill targets the nearest kart with a debuff, while letting her chase said metaphorical rabbit for a massive speed boost.

The Mad Hatter's own Hatter Shenanigans skill meanwhile litters the track with broken pocket watch pieces, with the option to slow down other racers by starting a tea party, fittingly enough. Finally, the Queen of Hearts surprisingly doesn't go for decapitations, but sets up a wall of cards that slows down racers and grants her buffs.

Pedal to the metal

While I doubt that Lewis Carroll ever imagined his surreal fairytale characters would be engaged in high-octane racing, I've no doubt many of you find these new additions just as fun as I do, considering how incongruous it all feels.

The new characters come alongside additional pit crew, with Dinah, March Hare, King of Hearts, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. Not only that, but Jasmine and Randal Boggs become free-to-play with this update to boot, while Fozzie Bear and Scrooge McDuck join as mid-season racers!

