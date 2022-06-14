Dino Clash: Tribal War's first content update introduces a new dinosaur and soldier

The dinosaurs returned to the Earth once again with the launch of Dino Clash: Tribal War a couple of weeks ago. Millions of players have already waged war against these ferocious creatures to reclaim the planet as their own and Neowiz is hoping that those numbers keep growing as they have already released Dino Clash’s first content update. In less than a month since launch, players will already be able to enjoy a new dinosaur and soldier as the developers want to thank everyone for their support.

In Dino Clash’s premier content update, players will be greeted by the enormous dinosaur from the Late Jurassic period – the Brachiosaurus. This massive creature is an absolute unit with an estimated weight of about 45 tonnes and a height of nearly 20 metres thanks to its long neck. While it is a herbivore, the Brachiosaurus is still terrifying and will stomp and flatten anything that comes in its way.

To face this beast, Dino Clash has added the White Mage Solider, a being capable of delivering a tonne of damage by using his magical powers. He can summon lightning and strike it on the dinosaurs and other enemies to paralyze them. Kinda like Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars and his classic line “Unlimited Power!”

In addition to this, all the stages in the Expedition and Volcano modes have also been expanded. Further, the developers are celebrating the launch of this update by giving away a special coupon for 1,000 Gems to everyone. All players need to do is log in before June 30th to claim the reward.

Play the update now and fight the Brachiosaurus by downloading Dino Clash: Tribal War for free on the App Store and Google Play. Lead your army to victory!