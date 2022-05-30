Dino Clash: Tribal War lets players pit cavemen against dinosaurs, out now on Android and iOS

While man wasn’t around when dinosaurs roamed the earth, everyone has wondered what it would be like if the two of them went against each other. A one-on-one fight would have a pretty obvious result but what about an entire army of cavemen against the most dangerous dinosaur of all – the T-Rex? Well, Neowiz and Nanali Studios lets players find the answer to this exact question with the newly launched mobile game – Dino Clash: Tribal War.

This hilarious game will feature both RPG and strategy elements as there are massive armies of the ancient ones who will fight whoever comes their way, be it angry dinosaurs or even other tribes. In order to succeed, players must create an army that has the perfect blend of cavemen who use axes made of stone and magic spells of the forgotten times. These armies can then be upgraded to make them strong enough to destroy other armies and even the reptiles of this time.

Dino Clash will also feature an additional layer of base building. In the PvE mode, players will build bases and protect them while they are attacked by dinosaur bosses while those wanting to take on other players can partake in the competitive PvP modes. These will have leaderboards for players to top as they keep gaining ranks. Additionally, everyone can participate in special event battles as well.

As a commemoration of the game’s launch, everyone will receive ten summons tickets and 10,000 Gold right in their mailbox. If you’re ready to silence the roar of dinosaurs, download Dino Clash: Tribal War for free on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the game’s official website and Facebook page as well to stay on top of everything Dino Clash.