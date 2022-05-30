Delete After Reading is an upcoming text-based puzzle adventure from the makers of Unmemory

Patrones & Escondites has announced their upcoming text-based puzzle titled Delete After Reading, coming to Steam and mobile soon. The narrative adventure tasks players with discovering the truth about The Curse of Penguin Island while solving puzzles in an escape room-esque manner.

In Delete After Reading, players follow the tale of Nina, Cinco and Tomate as they sneak inside a mysterious mansion on a quest to rescue a game. These three quirky characters are as mysterious as the mansion itself, as Nina is a ghost girl while Cinco is a goblin rapper. Tomate happens to be a rabbit with a penchant for blues music. Your mission is to rescue "the one and only copy of The Curse of Penguin Island, one of the most influential games of all time."

Of course, things aren't as simple as they seem, as Destiny will stop at nothing to foil your plans. You'll solve puzzles, find clues and make decisions across five chapters, all with funky music and stylised visuals accompanying you as you go through the game. You'll also have to learn that actions you make have consequences and that crafting your own path is crucial to success. Plus, you can't let Destiny know anything about your mischief - hence, the need to delete after reading.

Delete After Reading will soon be available for mobile, but for now, you can check out the game over on the Steam Next Fest event from June 13th to June 20th to get your hands on the demo. The studio is also responsible for crafting the popular text-based game Unmemory.

