Delete After Reading drops new trailer that reveals more about the game's quirky narrative

Patrones & Escondites has dropped a new trailer for Delete After Reading, the upcoming narrative puzzle adventure from the makers of Unmemory. Available to play as a demo on Steam until June 20th, the game combines elements of text-based titles with escape room gameplay across five chapters.

In Delete After Reading, players can expect to dive into a quirky little tale about rescuing a video game against the will of Destiny himself. Players discover an odd file named Delete After Reading, and are thrust into an adventure to save the last copy of The Curse of Penguin Island. In order to thwart Destiny, you'll have to keep your plans as discreet as possible to solve puzzles and progress through the game.

The game requires players to stay sharp and eagle-eyed as they scour the text and find clues to headscratchers. All these are presented with vibrant visuals with a stylish layout along with voiced lines and funky disco music.

Delete After Reading will soon be available for mobile, but for now, you can check out the game over on the Steam Next Fest event. If you're curious about the studio's style, you can check out Unmemory on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $6.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of Delete After Reading's visuals, gameplay and vibes, as well as the quirky story about trying to fight Destiny on a noble quest to save a video game.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best text-based games for Android phones and tablets?