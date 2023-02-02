Delete After Reading tasks you with saving a video game in a text-based adventure, coming to mobile on March 14th

Patrones & Escondites (of Unmemory fame) has announced the official launch date for Delete After Reading, the studio's intriguing text-based puzzler that's coming to iOS and Android on March 14th. Dubbed "the game you can read, and the book you can play", it's a comical adventure that tasks players with stealing back the only copy of The Curse of Penguin Island, and it's now open for pre-registration as well.

In Delete After Reading, players can expect to embark on an unforgettable journey as they team up with a bunch of quirky characters to save a video game from a despicable billionaire. It may seem like an odd quest to embark on, but when you've got a 103-year-old ghost, a goblin rapper, and a reincarnation of Blues Brother John Belushi in the form of a bunny by your side, nothing is impossible. After all, saving a video game is always a worthy endeavour, isn't it?

The interactive text adventure also boasts a lovely art style along with plenty of brainteasers that will put players' puzzle-solving prowess to the test. If you're keen on joining in on all the fun and getting a headstart, you can pre-register for Delete After Reading on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official Steam page for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

