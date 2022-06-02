Is Dead by Daylight Mobile crossplay?

Finding out whether Dead By Daylight Mobile is crossplay

Slasher films both old and new continue to be popular and Dead By Daylight capitalizes on that. Though the first game originally came out in 2016, it gained a huge boost in its player count during quarantine. It provided a tense and exciting scenario with online accessibility in a period of stress and boredom. The game is a one versus three setup among friends or strangers where players play as a group of survivors or a violent killer. The goal for both sides is straightforward with the former needing to escape and the latter needing to kill them all before they do. Although it is cooperative, there's also a sense of self-preservation as survivor players don't have to escape together in order to win.

Dead By Daylight continued to gain popularity with its ongoing updates. Each one is a fairly big moment that introduces a new Chapter that can come with new killers, survivors, or both. The game was easily accessible across all major platforms with most people playing the PC version. However, in April of 2020, it became available on both Android and iOS. The developers made serious efforts to make the original version of the game mobile and have succeeded. It continues to be played and maintains generally favorable reviews while remaining free to download.

Despite the game's themes and setting, it aims to be a competitive multiplayer affair that is built around ongoing progression. Whether you play as a survivor or a killer, each character has a skill tree known as the Bloodweb which allows you to improve stats, items, and abilities. This encourages continuous play in order to keep gaining experience so that you can continue to play in higher-level games. As such, being able to play Dead By Daylight on the go allows for consistent growth. Even so, it can be a very demanding game and mobile devices are not always the most reliable. However, with crossplay, players could theoretically link the mobile and PC or console versions to pool their collective playing and compete with any kind of player.

What Is Crossplay?

Crossplay has become a very important technical aspect as gaming has become more competitive and professional. Whenever a game comes out, there's a chance it will be released across multiple platforms. If it's an online game, the question is whether a player with the PlayStation version would be able to play with someone on Xbox. Since both use different servers, the challenge is making them compatible with each other so that it becomes possible.

In the case of Dead By Daylight, the developers have put in a lot of work to make this possible. The game is available on almost every console and platform including Nintendo Switch, and now players can play with each other no matter which one they're using. Although the mobile version of the game is still relatively new, it has also been adapted for crossplay so that Android users can play with iOS users. Unfortunately, it's still not possible for mobile players to play with console and PC players. However, this is for the best considering the game's current state.

Aside from compatibility, the biggest issue with crossplay is balancing connections. There is an ongoing argument that players on PC have a distinct technical advantage with keyboards and processing power over console players using controls. There is a lot of evidence to support this and mobile players would be at a distinct disadvantage. Not only does Dead By Daylight Mobile have much more limited controls but it still struggles to run smoothly and efficiently, which would definitely work against the player in a crossplay match.

How To Do Dead by Daylight Mobile Crossplay Matchmaking?

Since crossplay has become more common, games have tried to make it easier to set up. In the console and PC versions of Dead By Daylight, the process is very simple. When you start the game, you'll be presented with a menu. From there, select the "Options" tab. You'll see a list of different components including one labeled with "Crossplay". It's a simple toggle that you can switch on and off to open your version up to others though you won't know who's playing on what unless they tell you.

With the mobile version of the game, it tries to emulate the original precisely. So, after you get into the game, go to the Options menu and then toggle Crossplay on. Of course, this only means you'll be open to playing with other mobile users on Android and iOS. Though this may be limiting, players do have an alternative to playing this version on their phones. By installing the App emulator BlueStacks 5, you can download Dead By Daylight Mobile from Google Play and play with a mouse and keyboard or controller. Keep in mind to create a 64-Bit Nougat when prompted for the HD graphics.