Dead 4 Returns beta - How to download, minimum device requirements and more

Dead 4 Returns is an upcoming zombie shooter inspired by Left 4 Dead. The developers of Dead 4 Returns, Giant Network, have just released its global beta. In this post, we will share every detail you need to know about this beta, from how to download it to the minimum device requirements to play. So, let's get right into it.

The beta is available for everyone

Giant Network's Dead 4 Returns is a much-awaited co-op zombie shooter made in the Unreal Engine 4. The first Dead 4 Returns beta was released back in January, where a few select players from South East Asia gained access to the game and gave feedback, primarily around optimization. If you did not get an opportunity to try Dead 4 Returns back then, then, fortunately, there are no restrictions this time.

Dead 4 Returns' second beta has just gone live, and since it's a global beta, anyone from anywhere can download it and enjoy playing. However, it's important to note that the beta is only available for Android devices meeting the minimum requirement. We will discuss the minimum device requirement to run the beta later in this post.

How to download and play Dead 4 Returns beta

Download and install the TapTap app

Open the TapTap app and search for Dead 4 Returns (If you can't find it, feel free to use this link instead)

Click on the download button next to the app

Install the APK

Launch Dead 4 Returns and enjoy playing

Dead 4 Returns' beta is only available for download for Android through TapTap. Here is a step-by-step guide on downloading and playing the beta:

Important details about the Dead 4 Returns beta

The beta started on June 17th at 11:00 (GMT+8) and will be live for the next seven days, meaning you can enjoy playing Dead 4 Returns until June 24th, after which the beta will end, and the data will be wiped.

The developer has confirmed that the beta is open to all TapTap players, and there is no restriction on the number of players or regions. They have also requested that players join the game's official discord server, where they can provide feedback.

Minimum device requirements to run the beta

The developers have officially confirmed the minimum device requirements to participate in the Dead 4 Returns beta. Anyone with an Android with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or a better processor with Android 5.0 or newer can participate in this beta. Since it's a demanding game, you must also have at least 4GB of storage space available on your device to run it properly.

About Dead 4 Returns

When will it release globally?

Giant Network's Dead 4 Returns is a multiplayer co-op shooter inspired by Left 4 Dead. You play as a survivor during a zombie pandemic rescuing trapped people, completing quests, and gathering weapons and equipment. It's built in Unreal Engine 4 and features high-quality graphics.Giant Network has not yet confirmed an exact release date for Dead 4 Returns, but it's expected to be later this year. We will update you if any official information about the launch date arrives.