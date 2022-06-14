How to download Marvel Snap on Android and iOS
Marvel Snap is an upcoming collectable card game where you form a dream team of superheroes and supervillains from the Marvel Universe and participate in 1v1 multiplayer battles.
Marvel Snap has just launched in the Philippines. If you are from the country, you can download it right away from Google Play or the App Store. But even if you are not from the Philippines but still want to get your hands on it, don't worry. In this post, we will share a step-by-step guide on how to download Marvel Snap right now from anywhere in the world.
How to download and play Marvel before the official release on Android?Follow these steps to download and play Marvel Snap on Android from any country.
Download method #1 - Marvel Snap APK Download
- Download and install Marvel Snap's APK
- Launch Marvel Snap and sign in using any of the available options
- Enjoy playing
It takes a bit of time for the game to load the first time, so if you feel stuck on the wallpaper in the beginning, wait for a minute or two, and it will load eventually.
Download method #2 - Downloading through Google Play
- Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)
- Open the VPN app and connect to the Philippines server
- Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do this by long-pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)
- Open Google Play and click on the profile icon in the upper right-hand side
- Click on the drop-down button and click add a new account
- Now create a new Google account
- Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it
- Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the add Another account button and enter your login credentials)
- Now search for Marvel Snap on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it
- Install the app and enjoy playing
How to download and play Marvel Snap before the official release on iOS?Follow these steps to download and play Marvel Snap on iOS from country.
- Open the App Store and sign out
- Now click on Sign-in and choose to create a new Apple ID
- Choose the Philippines as your country
- Fill in other details and click Next
- Select 'None' as the payment method
- Fill in the verification code you received in your email
- Now you will get access to the Philippines App Store
- Search for Marvel Snap and download it
- Enjoy playing
That is it for this post. Stay tuned for Marvel Snap tips and guides.