How to download Marvel Snap on Android and iOS

Marvel Snap is an upcoming collectable card game where you form a dream team of superheroes and supervillains from the Marvel Universe and participate in 1v1 multiplayer battles.

Marvel Snap has just launched in the Philippines. If you are from the country, you can download it right away from Google Play or the App Store. But even if you are not from the Philippines but still want to get your hands on it, don't worry. In this post, we will share a step-by-step guide on how to download Marvel Snap right now from anywhere in the world.

How to download and play Marvel before the official release on Android?

Download method #1 - Marvel Snap APK Download

Download and install Marvel Snap's APK

Launch Marvel Snap and sign in using any of the available options

Enjoy playing

It takes a bit of time for the game to load the first time, so if you feel stuck on the wallpaper in the beginning, wait for a minute or two, and it will load eventually.

Download method #2 - Downloading through Google Play

Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)

Open the VPN app and connect to the Philippines server

Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do this by long-pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)

Open Google Play and click on the profile icon in the upper right-hand side

Click on the drop-down button and click add a new account

Now create a new Google account

Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it

Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the add Another account button and enter your login credentials)

Now search for Marvel Snap on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it

Install the app and enjoy playing

How to download and play Marvel Snap before the official release on iOS?

Open the App Store and sign out

Now click on Sign-in and choose to create a new Apple ID

Choose the Philippines as your country

Fill in other details and click Next

Select 'None' as the payment method

Fill in the verification code you received in your email

Now you will get access to the Philippines App Store

Search for Marvel Snap and download it

Enjoy playing

That is it for this post. Stay tuned for Marvel Snap tips and guides.