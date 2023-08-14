Dawnlands, a brand new open-world action adventure game, launches onto mobile

Fresh off of their recent success with the gacha third-person shooter RPG Snowbreak Containment Zone, Seasun Games has launched another big mobile title with the action-adventure game Dawnlands. This open-world quasi-survival fantasy game sees you embark within a fantastical island full of mythical creatures, puzzles to solve, and tons of areas to explore.

Looking to check out some more of the hottest new releases? Check out our best mobile games of 2023 so far!

It’s easy to see where Dawnlands gathers most of its inspiration right from the get-go. Even just going off the colour palette and visual style alone, anyone can see that this one is heavily inspired by the likes of Breath of the Wild, or if you want to talk about mobile games specifically, Genshin Impact. There are plenty of things that point towards this fact, and even some mechanics that appear to be lifted directly from BoTW itself.

For example, within the trailer featured above, we can see a player character surf down a hillside on their shield, which is a primary gameplay mechanic in Breath of the Wild that, as far as I am aware, has not been seen anywhere else. Then you have your glider, the general combat gameplay, and the world design as a whole. It’s all very familiar.

That may all sound like a criticism, but it is far from it. A multiplayer online-oriented mobile game that takes quite a few notes from one of the best open-world adventure games ever made is actually a rather appealing concept to me. While it may not be the most original idea out there, Dawnlands will certainly succeed for you if you loved Genshin and BoTW specifically.

But don’t take my word for it! Give it a go for free by checking out either of the links below! Alternatively, you can dig into the official website for more information on the game and all of its included features on launch.