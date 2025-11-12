Timelie tasks you to evade deadly robots with catlike tread and time travel, out now

Well, it's about time(lie)

Timelie is out now on iOS and Android

Use your time-twisting powers to evade killer robots

Experience a minimalist indie story, with a cat

If I had a nickel for every time an indie release focused on a scared child navigating a dark facility filled with dangerous enemies, I'd have at least two nickels. But where Inside focused on side-scrolling stealth, Timelie takes a decidedly more, well, timely angle on your escape from a legion of evil robots.

Timelie, now available to buy on mobile, and its story is as vague as you might expect from the plot of any indie puzzler. You play a young girl and her pet cat, who wake up together in a mysterious underground laboratory staffed with killer robots. Naturally, your first and only objective is to escape.

Unfortunately for you, the robots guarding the facility aren't exactly predictable, and you won't be making it out by wits alone. Fortunately, you have access to precognitive powers, allowing you to see the outcome of your actions and then 'rewind' time to avoid getting taken out by the robots.

Timelie after timelie

As far as concepts go, Timelie is pretty straightforward. Well, at least for anyone who knows the indie niche inside and out. But at its core, it's a simple and straightforward puzzler, albeit one with a bit of a twist, that takes you through an aesthetically pleasing environment with a minimalist plot.

Certainly, Catherine gave it a glowing preview over on Ahead of the Game. So if you want to give it a go, you can find Timelie available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play, with a free demo section you can try before you buy.

And if Timelie doesn't tease your brain enough, then there are plenty of other ways to give your mind a workout on mobile. Why not check out our list of the top puzzle games on Android for some of our best picks?