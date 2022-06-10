Crossout Mobile launches latest update that features a new Battle Pass and auction house feature

Crossout Mobile, the mobile port of the popular vehicular combat PC game, has received its newest update with version 1.7.0. This update’s primary focus is the Free Market feature and a new battle pass dedicated to the Ravager group that features a wide assortment of new parts and weapons to construct your perfect post-apocalyptic murder mobile.

First, let’s go over the Free Market and its functions. If you’re familiar with auction houses in other games, specifically in a lot of MMOs like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy 14, you know what you’re in for here. Basically, players will be able to put up items that they have in their inventory for whatever prices they deem appropriate, and interested buyers will use their in-game currency to purchase them. This will allow the in-game market to fluctuate based on player-driven actions, keeping everything within their own hands rather than having to rely on a shop or similar storefront to purchase all of their goods at set prices.

After that, we’ve got the brand new battle pass. This pass, if maxed out by completing in-game challenges and performing well in matches, will allow you to access up to 70 brand new items that range from new guns and weapons to new parts for your vehicle. One of the featured weapons on display is the new legendary Pulse Rifle Adapter, which will pierce the hardest armour and allow users to deploy laser turrets against their opponents that will automatically fire upon nearby enemies. There are also plenty of new cosmetic items as well, allowing you to add your own flair to your vehicles.

With this fresh new content and a brand new battle pass, now’s the time to get your engines revved up and go blow up some cars in Crossout Mobile. If you’re looking to do so, you can find it available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.