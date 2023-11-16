Coromon - What's the right starter for you?

A quick guide to starters in Coromon.

Pokemon has been dominating gaming and media since it hit the mainstream in the 90s, and has continued to grow ever since. The most recent entries in the series are Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, which were not as well-received as previous games but still sold extremely well. Even so, some of us may be looking for alternatives to Pokemon when it comes to playing games about exploring the wilderness and taming the wild beasts within. There exist many titles in this specific genre, but one of the more recent and successful is Coromon, which is now available to be played on smartphones and tablets.

Getting Your Starter Coromon

Coromon is a colourful pixel RPG that has you playing as a wide-eyed young adult who has gotten a job with the Lux Solis organization. Your duties involve travelling with Coromon across the land of Velua and studying all the creatures (called Coromon) that you encounter. This involves finding them, battling them, capturing them, studying them, training them, and caring for them. You'll of course encounter other Coromon trainers looking for a fight as well as environmental hazards where you'll need the help of your Coromon to get through. Because of this, one of the most important decisions you'll make is which Starter Coromon to take with you.

In true monster-taming fashion, you're unable to explore the wide and dangerous world without getting your first Coromon. After waking up, you get the chance to customize your character and give them a name. You then say goodbye to your mother and brother and grab the train to the nearest Lux Solis building. You'll introduce yourself at the front desk and pick yourself a coloured Gauntlet as your main tool. Then, you'll be sent to the nearby lab where you'll meet Nelson in the basement who will provide you with a Coromon.

He'll ask to scan your brain to determine which Cormon is best suited to be your partner. While scanning, Nelson will ask you five questions. The questions are always the same and with the same answers (albeit sometimes shuffled around). The answers revolve around three main personality types which will be tied to one of the three Starter Coromon, which will always be the same. Although Nelson will provide you with a recommendation based on your answers, you're free to choose any of them. Once you do, you can give them a nickname, but note that their passive abilities can change.