Color Surge combines match-3 mechanics with Tetris-like gameplay, out now on iOS and Android

Error300 Games has announced the official launch of Color Surge, a match-3 puzzle with Tetris-esque elements on iOS and Android. The game challenges players with directing falling colours properly to line up three or more of that same hue.

In Color Surge, players can expect three different game modes to tinker around with and three separate global leaderboards they can attempt to climb for the ultimate bragging rights. In particular, the Retro mode features stacked balls on a rectangle-shaped board, while the Hex mode has a hexagonal game board. The Gravity mode, on the other hand, features a hexagon as well but with the extra power of gravity, as the balls you place onto the board can fall after being placed.

“One of the best things about running your own studio is that you get to make any games that strike your fancy,” says Marina Makarewska, director and designer at Error300 Games. “When I thought about Match-3 puzzle games I like to play and how I would make them even better, it just made sense to add some Tetris-style mechanics to the mix.”

If you're eager to give the game a go and see if you've got what it takes, you can download Color Surge on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for free. You can unlock the Hex and Gravity modes with a one-time purchase of $0.99 or your local equivalent, while the ads can be removed for an extra $0.99.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

