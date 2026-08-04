Cluckmech Oasis is an eclucktic mix of tower defence and roguelike bullet hell

Defend the world as retro animal heroes in Cluckmech Oasis

Battle it out across a variety of maps using weapons, upgrades and the titular Cluckmechs

Pick from various heroes and use both your own abilities and towers to fight off alien plants

If you're like me, you're probably constantly on the lookout for a new bullet heaven to replace one of the top examples of the genre, Vampire Survivors. Well, while today's topic isn't a one-to-one, Cluckmech Oasis and its combination of bullet heaven and tower defence might just be a standout for different reasons.

Cluckmech Oasis sees you take on the role of armed and dangerous animal heroes as they use a variety of strange and exotic weaponry, Cluckmechs and towers to grind down the forces of bizarre alien plants. With a variety of different heroes to play, weapons and Cluckmechs to wield, it seems there's plenty of content to sink your beak into.

Cluckin' hell!

Currently available only on iOS, Cluckmech Oasis may seem like a strange 'meme game', but it has a surprising amount of depth to it. Towers can be placed freely, and different maps boast a variety of potential surprises you'll need to tackle as you guide your mobile base across each level.

Add to that over 300+ upgrades to potentially use, and it seems that despite its strange style, Cluckmech Oasis is not all style and no substance. Although with some lush retro graphics (which, as we all know by now, I'm a big fan of), it's certainly not lacking in style either.

Admittedly, it may not be your style if you prefer your strategy and roguelikes on the more serious side. But if you're willing to give it a go it may well be worth seeing what Cluckmech Oasis has to offer on iOS.

And if you're looking for more great options to play, why not dig into our list of the best roguelikes and roguelites for iOS? That's where we've ranked some of our favourite options from this seemingly ever-growing genre of games!