Rise of the Golden Idol returns to mobile, having previously left Netflix

The Rise of the Golden Idol is making its way back to mobile

Out now on iOS and Android, Rise of the Golden Idol offers its own brand of detective gameplay

Follow the titular artefact and the path of death and destruction that follows it

The unfortunate truth about virtually every subscription gaming service out there is that, eventually, they can just yank even the most popular title from their catalogue. That's precisely what happened with The Rise of the Golden Idol, which has now made a welcome return to iOS and Android!

If you're not familiar, the Golden Idol series follows the titular strange artefact and its journey through the hands of various people throughout history. Naturally, where it goes, death and intrigue follow, and it's up to you to track its progress and solve the mysteries along the way with Golden Idol's own brand of puzzle gameplay.

Multiple choice

Rather than having you grab clues out of the environment to progress, Rise of the Golden Idol combines this with a multiple-choice fill-in-the-blanks-style of gameplay. It's a simple, but ingenious way to do it that's been used by other great mystery games such as Return of the Obra Dinn.

Best of all, Rise of the Golden Idol is also releasing alongside its four optional DLCs, two of which expand on the 1970s setting of the story, while The Curse of the Last Reaper takes the action back to 1797.

It's good to see Rise of the Golden Idol follow a trend of games which get pulled from subscription services making a return. Of course, it'll be irritating for many fans that they were exclusives in the first place, but at the very least it will have proven that games such as The Rise of the Golden Idol have an eager audience waiting for them on mobile.

Speaking of big hits on mobile, however, you'd be hard-pressed to find one greater than Pokémon Go. So, why not check out our interview with Scopely prez Ed Wu and find out his thoughts on the legacy of the AR creature collector after so many years?