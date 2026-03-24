Clay Jam is back on mobile as the old-school classic makes a grand return

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Clay Jam Classic sees the return of the familiar mix of endless runner and eat 'em up to mobile

Roll down the hill, crush monsters and grow larger to challenge the boss at the end

Clay Jam is rendered in gorgeous claymation fashion, all hand-made

I think it's undeniable that mobile gaming is a hugely fast-paced, ever-changing place. Aside from a few notable exceptions like, say, Subway Surfers or Candy Crush, what was once mega-popular or a true standout can slip into obscurity. But, sometimes, we see those standouts make a return, like with Clay Jam Classic!

The best way to describe Clay Jam is as a mix of an endless runner and Feeding Frenzy style 'eat 'em up'. You play a simple pebble rolling downhill, running down evil monsters to grow stronger and larger, all with the hope of beating the massive Bully Beast waiting at the bottom of each hill.

And, if you hadn't already noticed, Clay Jam classic is also rendered in that most iconic of British animation mediums in the form of claymation. All the monsters are put together in true, hand-made fashion that's been preserved for this rerelease.

Clay baked

Back in 2012, Clay Jam was quite popular (including in our own review ), garnering 10 million downloads and even a BAFTA. So I'm sure many of you were sad to see it gradually disappear from storefronts.

Fortunately, not only does this rerelease make Clay Jam functional on modern devices and storefronts, it also strips out all in-app purchases and ads, and makes Clay Jam entirely offline and free-to-play!

I'm just glad to see that, even more than a decade down the line, it's not too late for an old favourite to make a comeback. So, if you've ever wanted to take a trip back to your childhood, or perhaps young adulthood, to experience a true mobile classic, then Clay Jam Classic is for you!

Or, if you find yourself with a taste for it, why not try out some of what we've listed for our ranking of the best endless runners on Android to see what some of our top picks are?