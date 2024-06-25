Project R.I.S.E. is bringing Clash Heroes back from the dead (sort of)

An older game with a fresh coat of paint

Clash Heroes is not dead! Well, it sort of is, but it's coming back, in graphics form!

Project R.I.S.E., a new game in pre-alpha, will draw on the title's visual assets

So you'll be able to enjoy the new unique style of Clash Heroes with this latest roguelite action game

Clash Heroes is dead, but also not dead! Confused? So were we. But Supercell's newly-announced game, Project R.I.S.E. is, sadly, not a continuation of the original Clash Heroes. But it does bring a lot over, and some more besides.

Yes, despite what we said, Project R.I.S.E. is not in fact a continuation of the original Clash Heroes. Instead, it's a new game that's a social roguelite where you team up with two other players to explore a location known as The Tower. Check out more in the developer video below!

Alright, so what is coming over from Clash Heroes? Well, the art style, mainly. The assets and other visual parts of Clash Heroes will be core to the new experience with Project R.I.S.E., so it may be cold comfort to those who were hoping to get their hands on Clash Heroes, but at least it's persisting in some way!

As for R.I.S.E. itself, what can we expect? Well, again we have to be careful being optimistic about any Supercell game as the developer is notoriously cutthroat with underperforming titles. Its latest big launch, Squad Busters, may also take some of the energy away from Project R.I.S.E., and we're curious to see whether another multiplayer title in Supercell's already social-focused lineup will manage to hold water.

Project R.I.S.E. itself isn't new, and the game has been floating around for a while now. But hopefully, now that it's in pre-alpha, we'll get a chance to experience the game with a fresh coat of undead-Clash Heroes paint.

