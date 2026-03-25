Cell Survivor best set-up - The best builds based on where you spawn

I've played Cell Survivor for a while now - it started out of curiosity, and ended up hooking me right in. I have to admit, though, it was not easy. I had no idea what setup would work, so after I figured things out, I created this guide to pick the best setup in Cell Survivors to help you out.

Since there are players who struggle with level progression in Cell Survivor, I thought that it would be a good idea to shed some light on it. Below, I went over what the best weapons are (to pair together), and what upgrades you should be looking for.

Obviously, this article is for new players who don't have access yet to Yellow and Red weapons. If you are a veteran player, well, you probably want to skip to the end of the article, where I shared more of an "endgame build". And if you are a new player, do check out our Cell Survivor guide for beginners.

Best setup in Cell Survivor

The moment you start to grind your way up, you'll notice that every stage presents a different challenge. The path of the virus is different in every stage, and so is your starting point. These are variables that you have to take into consideration when you are selecting your weapon.

Don't be fooled, though; no virus will run straight towards the finish line, even if it might appear so in some chapters.

Best setup for centre spawn

If you spawn in the centre of the screen, the Small Medical Center and the Spinning Dagger are some of your best choices in this scenario.

The viruses are moving very close to you, so you get the full value of these weapons in terms of DPS. You will be able to attack them extremely well, so whenever possible, try to pick these.

Best setup for the bottom of the screen spawn

Additional Skills: Large Scapel

When you spawn at the bottom of the screen, you should pick skills such as Massage Stick, Disinfectant Bubble, or Acupuncture.

For this particular scenario, the best (by far) is Sterlie Swab. Make sure you give priority to size and duration upgrades, too.

The idea behind this setup is to create a huge area of continuous damage where you can stack Sterlie Swabs on top of each other. Getting the fireball upgrade is also important.

End-game setup

At the later stages of the game, viruses reach crazy high HP. That's exactly why you need weapons that deal % damage HP.

Up until recently, Abyssal Maw (red) + White Angel (yellow) was the go-to combo. However, I guess the devs wanted to change the meta a little bit, so they nerfed the White Angel.

At the moment, the meta revolves around Satellite Storm that deals % HP damage, and Abyssal Maw for the execution.

Capsule Skill

If you are F2P, that means you are kinda stuck with the Capsule as your primary weapon. That means you will have to work around it because, honestly, Capsule isn't a very good weapon (at least later on in the game). In the early stages, it is important to level it up as much as you can since you are bound to it.

With this weapon, it's important to have a good tempo, so going for three upgrades straight up is a good idea. That's not always the case, of course. You want to get at least a purple upgrade. After that, go for quantity upgrades. Fire rate and damage are good choices.