Catalyst Black is an AAA-quality battleground shooter from the makers of Vainglory, coming to mobile on May 25th

Super Evil Megacorp has just dropped an equally mega announcement - Catalyst Black, its AAA-quality battleground shooter, is coming to both iOS and Android devices on May 25th. Now open for pre-registration, the unique title lets players duke it out and unleash their "primal" states in a fun fight fest.

Catalyst Black features top-notch graphics you can expect from the mobile-first AAA developer of Vainglory. The battleground shooter boasts a variety of modes where players can drop in and out of battle in team combat, take advantage of the game's weapon combos and deep customisation system, craft their own hero to their liking based on loadouts and so much more.

The game also features controller support apart from the optimised touch screen input. There are more than 30 guns to tinker around with, as well as over 12 abilities, 15+ trinkets and six epic-looking primals with their own unique strengths.

“Catalyst Black takes mobile-first games to a new level both by offering input flexibility and through its accessible yet deep, action-packed gameplay,” says Kristian Segerstrale, CEO of Super Evil Megacorp. “With Catalyst Black we wanted to build something in an area we felt players were underserved. Catalyst Black offers skilled combat, deep loadout customization and choice, and joyful moments powered by our primals. We have an exciting roadmap ahead of us and look forward to evolving with our community once live!”

If you're eager to get your hands on the game, Catalyst Black is now open for pre-registration over on the official website with special launch rewards for those who sign up. You can also check it out over on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

