Catalyst Black: 4 reasons to get hyped for this new battleground shooter

Available to download worldwide from May 25

When it comes to rowdy free-for-alls and just all-around fun on the battlefield, there's nothing more exhilarating than turning into a primal beast to devour your opponents with one swipe - and in Catalyst Black, you can do just that and more. Beastly transformations aside, here are just some of the reasons why you should be excited about Super Evil Megacorp's action-packed title.

Fast-paced combat with a personalised flair

Super Evil Megacorp's visually stunning battleground shooter lets players duke it out using custom loadouts and primordial Masks that they can tinker around with before every match. In Catalyst Black, you can not only switch out your weapons and gear, but you can also swap abilities with different skill effects that can radically change your playstyle during battle.

This essentially gives you the freedom to be whoever you want to be during combat without the limitations of classes and skill builds. After all, when you're fighting for the ultimate bragging rights, you definitely wouldn't want to restrict yourself from unleashing your full potential.

Top-notch visuals in a made-for-mobile experience

With the game's triple-A quality graphics, you can enjoy seamless battles without suffering through those pesky lags. Visuals are stunning, character art is gorgeous, and the music is as exhilarating as the gameplay - something you'd expect from Joris de Man (Horizon Zero Dawn).

Of course, while the game is optimised for touchscreen input, it also features controller support to make sure you hit all the right buttons, whether in Human Form or in Primal Form.

Uber-cool Primals that pack a punch

You can rain down death and destruction upon your foes no matter which weapon you're using, but after you've collected enough essence on the battlefield, you can eventually transform into a Primal depending on your equipped Mask. These epic monsters not only have superior strength and health, but they also possess a variety of skills that can quickly turn the tide of battle for your team.

For instance, Sunder is a gigantic force to be reckoned with as he tears through foes to channel his inner rage. You can take down an enemy player with two or three swipes alone - transforming into this Primal right when you're down to your last HP will definitely be an unpleasant surprise for the opposing team.

Fun-filled game modes for every mood

Catalyst Black gets rid of any frustrating wait times with its fast drop-in system that lets you join your buddies in a fight without the need to party up and queue. There are also different game modes that you can dive into depending on what you're in the mood for or how much time you have.

For instance, the Slayer mode is a 5v5 PvP battleground where you can take down opponents for points - the first team to hit the required points wins. On the other hand, the Hydra mode lets you play as a team and unleash your inner tactician as there are three ways you can win against your foes. You can harvest 20 shards first before your opponent does, or you can eliminate the enemy Overseer before they do. You can also just kill each member of the opposing team three times to win that sweet, sweet victory.

Catalyst Black is available to download from May 25, or you can pre-register right now via the official website for iOS and Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.