Candy Crush Saga, the legendary match-3, is now a decade old

Candy Crush Saga, arguably one of the world’s most popular casual match-3 games, has just achieved the massive feat of turning 10 years old. The game literally has its own saga and legacy with cult-like popularity as it is shattering records even to this day.

Every mom’s favourite game, Candy Crush Saga has achieved crazy feats since its launch in 2012. It is the most downloaded casual match-3 of all time with over three billion downloads, a number that still keeps going up as the game still has an active player base of a whopping 200 million players.

Speaking about this milestone, Tjodolf Sommestad, President at King, said: “Candy Crush Saga pioneered the way the world plays games on their phones and 10 years later, it feels like we’re just getting started. I’m immensely proud of the team and the work they have put in to achieve this level of success. We put a huge amount of care and craft into creating a game that is enjoyed by so many people around the world. We are committed to our mission of making the world playful for many more years to come.”

King certainly doesn’t have any plans of stopping as they’ve already readied up a 10th-anniversary celebration as well. It includes numerous in-game updates and features like 12 new audio tracks that have been recorded with a live orchestra at the Abbey Road Studios in London. Matching candies has never been so immersive!

CEO at Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, said: "Over the past ten years, Candy Crush Saga has become a cultural phenomenon that brings joy every day to millions. None of this would be possible without our exceptional team and our dedicated players, who made this the iconic game it is today. I can’t wait to experience what the next decade of Candy Crush holds for the world.”

Even today, the game manages to slip into the top ten ranking on the App Store all the time. You’ve got to be living under a rock if you haven’t tried it out. It’s also the perfect time to get back in with all the new anniversary features and whatever is to come in the future of Candy Crush Saga.

Download Candy Crush Saga now for free.