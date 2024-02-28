Bunny Haven lets you nurture rescue bunnies and match them with customers, now open for pre-registration

Bunny Haven is a bunny-collecting game with charming visuals

You'll manage a sanctuary and a cafe

You can match bunnies with your customers

In case you missed it, Runaway Play has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Bunny Haven, letting players get first dibs on the adorable bunny-collecting game as soon as it's launched. As the title suggests, the game tasks you with creating your very own haven for rabbits as you take care of rescue bunnies and help them find their forever home with your human customers.

In Bunny Haven, you can look forward to indulging in the cosiness of it all as the relaxing game lets you manage a bunny sanctuary (because there's no cause nobler than this). You'll need to adopt these rescue rabbits, give them tons of TLC, and prettify your garden to provide them with all the warmth and love they deserve. You'll also manage a cafe and attract customers, then pair them up with their perfect bunny on the road to that happily ever after.

The game offers charming visuals and a wide variety of bunnies that boast their own features and quirks. You can personalise your bunny sanctuary with different aesthetics as well, and bask in the meditative vibes of your floof heaven.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on Android to get your fill?

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Bunny Haven on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.