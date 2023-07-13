Bugsnax lets you catch snack-esque bugs on a whimsical island, out now on iOS

Young Horses has announced that Bugsnax, the studio's adventure game that's all about catching quirky snacks, has now launched on iOS devices via the App Store. Mobile gamers can now get their slice of the pie along with the previously released DLC titled "The Isle of BIGsnax", with revamped touchscreen controls and gamepad support.

In Bugsnax, players can look forward to exploring Snaktooth Island where they can unravel the mysteries of the half-bug half-snack creatures called Bugsnax. There are 100 different species to discover, as well as plenty of colourful customisations to tinker around with. Players can also unravel a variety of side-quests, decorate their hut, and clear challenges to score in-game goodies.

Kevin Zuhn, Creative Director at Young Horses, says, "Now that we've squeezed Bugsnax down to bite-size, it's easier than ever to dig in! Play it on the train, at a fancy restaurant, or in the corner of a party you didn't want to be at; Bugsnax is always a great snack on the go! After just one taste, our funky little game will worm its way into your heart."

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Bugsnax on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.