Brown Dust 2's latest update brings a hot pool party to the game

Neowiz has just announced an exciting new update for the mobile RPG, Brown Dust 2. It’s just been a little over a month since the game released on Android and iOS, and it is set to introduce the highly anticipated Summer Knight limited event pack.

Brown Dust 2’s latest update comes right in the middle of summer, with the Summer Knight event pack that will be available until the end of the month. Players have until August 30th to go to a thrilling summer night pool party where fan-favourite characters like Lathel, Schera, Justia, and Gray will be there.

Such an update would be incomplete without a special pickup event that introduces new swimsuit costumes that will definitely turn up the heat. Both Justia and Scheherazade will receive new threads for the celebration. Pool Party Justia will be available until the 24th, while players can get their hands on Scheherazade’s outfit until August 31st. Players also get two draw opportunities for the latter.

Even Lathel gets her own Pool Party costume, which players can earn simply by logging into the game before September 7th. Justia’s outfit requires a little more effort, as players will have to complete the event pack to get it. In addition, event special currency will also be up for grabs, which can be exchanged for Story Packs, Path of Adventure, and Mirror Wars.

On top of that, the currency also opens up the doors to the Pool Party Gray Costume and 100 Draw Tickets. Another activity players must take advantage of is the Exchange Event, during which they can earn Ancient Crystals and Dia before the 31st. And if that’s not enough, Neowiz is giving away a tonne of in-game boosts and other rewards just for performing simple tasks.

