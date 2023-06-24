Brown Dust 2, the highly awaited sequel to Brave Nine, is finally available on Android and iOS

After hosting numerous beta tests over the last few months, Neowiz has finally released the next entry into the popular Brave Nine series, Brown Dust 2. It is a follow-up to the popular turn-based RPG, BraveNine and carries forward the story from where it was left off. The game really expands on pre-existing lore by introducing elements of time travel and playing as different protagonists.

Brown Dust 2 is like playing multiple games at once thanks to the variety of different settings the stories take place in. Each one is unique and offers a brand-new experience to players. Currently, eight story packs are available, including a high school-based story and a spy drama set in a secret laboratory, which builds on the main storyline.

In addition, players can also get their hands on three character packs and three special packs that include access to the game’s several game modes such as PvP battles. The special combat and challenging puzzles make the game even more thrilling, which can be experienced in the Evil Castle and Mirror War Packs.

Brown Dust 2’s world itself is quite a busy place, offering a number of engaging activities to participate in and adventures to go on. The game sticks to its roots with high-quality 2D graphics, with a tonne of new gameplay elements and events.

The game hosted pre-registrations for a little over a month and those who managed to sign-up early will be handsomely rewarded. Everyone who pre-registered is eligible to earn 1,600 Dia, four Draw Tickets, 5-star and 4-star R contracts, and 5-star Character Exchange Tickets.

Hop into the captivating fantasy world of Brown Dust 2 by downloading the game using your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. For more information, visit the official website.