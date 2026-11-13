Broken Ranks beginners guide - Everything you need to know to get started

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At first glance, Broken Ranks looks like a classic isometric RPG, but the moment you set foot in the game, nostalgia almost immediately follows. Inspired by the golden age of CRPGs, this MMORPG combines nostalgic visuals with tactical, turn-based combat, a dark fantasy setting, and cross-platform progression.

Like any MMO worth its salt, Broken Ranks gives you plenty to consider from the first second you start playing: What class will you play? What skills should you use? And most importantly, how to get stronger? These are the questions this guide will answer. And, because Broken Ranks is not as simple as blindly following the quest line, we’ll be shedding some light on the most unique features it has to offer.

Picking Your Class

Barbarian - The melee powerhouse. Barbarians deal some of the highest damage in the game, and if you are the equivalent of a berserker. They’re tanky enough to have enough survivability, but also have the damage to be a threat to virtually anything. This class is recommended for players who want straightforward, high-impact combat at melee range.

- The melee powerhouse. Barbarians deal some of the highest damage in the game, and if you are the equivalent of a berserker. They’re tanky enough to have enough survivability, but also have the damage to be a threat to virtually anything. This class is recommended for players who want straightforward, high-impact combat at melee range. Knight - The party backbone. Knights are the tanks of Broken Ranks. They have damage, but they are not a dedicated damage dealer in groups. Most of the time, tanks are what keep the group alive by mitigating most of the incoming damage. Like in most MMORPGs, the Knight is one of the most in-demand classes for group content.

- The party backbone. Knights are the tanks of Broken Ranks. They have damage, but they are not a dedicated damage dealer in groups. Most of the time, tanks are what keep the group alive by mitigating most of the incoming damage. Like in most MMORPGs, the Knight is one of the most in-demand classes for group content. Fire Mage - Pure ranged DPS. Fire Mages have massive AoE and single-target damage, They have powerful offensive spells and the ability to reshape an entire fight in one turn, but they are not tanky - you can think of them as glass cannons. The class is not always easy to play, but if nuking the screen sounds appealing, this is the class.

- Pure ranged DPS. Fire Mages have massive AoE and single-target damage, They have powerful offensive spells and the ability to reshape an entire fight in one turn, but they are not tanky - you can think of them as glass cannons. The class is not always easy to play, but if nuking the screen sounds appealing, this is the class. Voodoo - Control over brute force. Voodoos drain willpower, weaken opponents, and often move first in the turn order. This can give them a serious advantage, depending on the matchup. Voodoos have relatively low melee defense, but they can inflict some outstanding debuffs that sometimes make the toughest encounters look easy. They are a solid pick for beginners if they can manage positioning in battle.

- Control over brute force. Voodoos drain willpower, weaken opponents, and often move first in the turn order. This can give them a serious advantage, depending on the matchup. Voodoos have relatively low melee defense, but they can inflict some outstanding debuffs that sometimes make the toughest encounters look easy. They are a solid pick for beginners if they can manage positioning in battle. Druid - The only class that can heal. Druids are the healers in Broken Ranks, and they are a must-have in every group content. They don’t shine through damage, but through the utility they bring and how easy it makes finding a group. Learning to be a good Druid takes some time, but it’s a class that can be learned even by the most MMORPG beginners.

- The only class that can heal. Druids are the healers in Broken Ranks, and they are a must-have in every group content. They don’t shine through damage, but through the utility they bring and how easy it makes finding a group. Learning to be a good Druid takes some time, but it’s a class that can be learned even by the most MMORPG beginners. Archer - The reliable all-rounder. High accuracy, strong debuffs, and a ranged kit that works in most situations. Archers are a good pick for players who want to play a ranged class that is straightforward. It’s an easy pick for beginners, and they can be a reliable DPS in the end-game.

- The reliable all-rounder. High accuracy, strong debuffs, and a ranged kit that works in most situations. Archers are a good pick for players who want to play a ranged class that is straightforward. It’s an easy pick for beginners, and they can be a reliable DPS in the end-game. Sheed - The unconventional melee fighter. Sheeds are armed with knuckledusters and trained in ancient combat forms, which makes them unique. They have survivability, debuffs, and a playstyle unlike anything else in the roster. Playing a Sheed as a beginner is fun, and a good Sheed can win most 1v1s.

Broken Ranks features seven classes, each with a completely different skill set and value in groups. Of course, if you are a seasoned RPG player, chances are you already know what class you like; however, if you’re a complete beginner, you can find an overview of each class below:

Whichever class you pick, bear in mind that you should choose based on what you like, not what is meta. If you want to be useful to the group (or you play with a friend), then picking a Knight or a Druid is ideal. However, it’s not mandatory. As a solo player, anything can work as long as you have fun with it.

There’s no objectively bad choice here, just different preferences and playstyles. Know the trade-offs upfront, and you’ll spend less time second-guessing and more time playing.

Understanding what makes Broken Ranks different

Broken Ranks isn't a game that holds your hand. It rewards players who pay attention, think ahead, and learn from their mistakes. So, don't be disappointed if you die during your second encounter (somehow). The game relies heavily on player skill and tactical decision-making, and that's precisely what makes it so enjoyable.

Combat is turn-based and tactical. Think chess on steroids, with a 10-second round to plan your next move. You need to have a strategy in mind, even when facing enemies you've encountered before. And if something doesn't work, you'll need to adapt quickly.

But combat isn't the only thing that makes Broken Ranks stand out. Its world is just as interesting, drawing inspiration from Slavic mythology and low fantasy. Navigation is straightforward: simply tap where you want to go on mobile or click your destination on PC..

The quests are another highlight. Don't expect to be saving kingdoms every ten minutes. Some of the game's best writing revolves around ordinary people with surprisingly unusual problems, whether that's untangling someone's romantic troubles, rigging a local village election, or searching for a missing drunk in a well.

It’s also worth noting that most of the early game, including quests and exploration can be enjoyed solo and at your own pace. You're not forced into groups, giving you plenty of time to explore the world, understand your character, and experiment with different tactics.

How combat in Broken Ranks works - the part that surprises most people

Chess on steroids is the shortest accurate description. Here’s the longer one.

When a fight starts, you have 10 seconds per round to plan your actions. You distribute action points (AP) between your attack skills and three defense zones - melee, ranged, and mental. More AP on an attack increases your chance to hit; more AP on defense lowers the chance of taking that type of damage.

On top of that, you’re managing stamina and mana, depending on your class and the skills you use. If you’re short, the action simply doesn’t happen - wasted AP, wasted round. Both resources regenerate a bit at the end of each round, so there’s a constant rhythm of planning what you can actually afford to do.

Combat gets another layer at level 7, when a quest unlocks Rage - a fourth resource that builds every time luck goes against you (yup, that’s a factor too). If you miss an attack or you take a heavy hit, the bar fills. Once it’s maxed out, you can spend it on one of three Special Skills:

A guaranteed strike that acts before everyone else A recovery that restores your resources mid-fight A reflex boost that lets you avoid incoming damage

It’s the game rewarding you for bad luck (your character gets pissed off, just like you do) - and that alone adds a satisfying rhythm to even the roughest encounters.

Outside combat, you can save preferred skill setups as tactics - preset rotations you can select at the start of a fight and tweak during the 10-second window. This makes farming significantly smoother, but also adapting to tougher fights, rather than starting from scratch every time.

It’s a system built for people who like thinking over reacting. It’s also why the game translates well to mobile.

PvP is optional, but addictive

You are not forced to PvP in Broken Ranks, but it’s extremely fun if you do. If you opt to stay in peaceful mode, no one can touch you outside designated zones. The faction system is there if you want it; it’s never pushed on you.

If you do decide to PvP, you should have some knowledge about the other classes, because chances are, you will encounter them. You always want to know what the best tactics are for dealing with each, so knowledge about that is clutch.

F2P vs premium - what actually matters

Broken Ranks uses Platinum as its premium currency. You can purchase it with real money or obtain it through the in-game economy by trading valuable items with other players on the marketplace.

The good news is that you don't necessarily need to spend money to enjoy the game. Free-to-play players can still progress and participate in the MMORPG experience.

A premium account does, however, offer several convenience bonuses, including additional backpack capacity, faster regeneration, and daily rewards. These can make progression smoother, particularly if you spend a lot of time playing.

Ultimately, premium is worth considering if you want to save time and get more convenience out of your sessions, but it isn't something you should feel pressured to purchase when starting out.

A few Broken Ranks tips to know before you start

Set up your tactic presets early. Having a baseline rotation saved means you’ll spend your 10 seconds adjusting rather than starting over.

Explore the side quests. The main story is good, but some of the best writing is in the margins.

Don’t rush into a guild before you’re ready - but do get into one eventually. Guilds open up content that’s genuinely worth your time, and it makes finding groups easier too.

You can have a myriad of weapon customisations and builds, so feel free to experiment with your character. The deeper you get into it, the more each class opens up

You want to do all your dailies and keep getting stronger (even slightly), every single day.

Below you will find some additional tips to help you progress:

Broken Ranks is a game made by a Polish indie studio with obvious love for what they’re building. It doesn’t compete with the giants of the genre on budget or scale - it competes on atmosphere, depth, and a combat system unlike anything else in the mobile MMO space. If that sounds like your kind of thing, there’s never been a better time to find out.