Bounty Pang is a new game coming from the visual studio behind Brawl Stars

Octopo Studio had previously worked with Supercell

Bounty Pang is a newly-announced game from Octopo Studio

The developer previously worked closely with Supercell on Squad Busters, Brawl Stars, and Clash Quest

Bounty Pang is a shooter/RPG with stylish 2D graphics.

Developer Octopo Studio has announced their newest game, Bounty Pang, an impressive mix of RPG and shooter. The studio, who previously worked with Supercell on the hotly-anticipated Squad Busters, unveiled the game at a business conference in South Korea before showing off some of the gameplay and art behind the new title.

Bount Pang is sort of a mix of over-the-shoulder shooter and bullet-hell game. You play a red-headed warrior using a bow and sword to fight off hordes of enemies that bounce all over the screen, stopping them from getting to you at the bottom. It features a sort of pseudo-3D look and stage transitions, as well as what looks to be a whole host of bosses with a variety of unique attacks.

You can check out the showcase trailer for Bounty Pang below!

While, of course, the main thing that caught our eye was Octopo Studios' previous work with Supercell we have to admit that Bounty Pang does look quite interesting all on its own. The 'over the shoulder' gameplay with you shooting down hordes of enemies gives us some Space Invaders vibes while being far more fast-paced than that classic arcade game.

We can also definitely see where elements of Squad Buster's design has come from in Octopo Studio's own work, and all the best parts of that with the bubbly, bright designs are present here in Bounty Pang.

While we don't have a concrete release date yet, we do know that Bounty Pang will be making its way to Android via Google Play!

In the meantime, if you're looking for over games to get hyped for, you might want to take a gander at our list of the most anticipated mobile games of 2024 to see what else is coming up in an already stacked year for games!