Bloom is a vibrant puzzle adventure with chain reactions and a level-maker, out now on iOS and Android

Lucid Labs has announced the official launch of Bloom, the award-winning India-based indie game studio's new puzzle adventure on mobile. Featuring vibrant cartoon visuals, the casual game takes players on a journey through lush landscapes and alien planets filled with challenging logic puzzles.

In Bloom, you can look forward to adventuring with Arya and her cuddly canine Bo as you try and solve puzzles using one-handed casual mechanics. The chain reactions here are reminiscent of old-school faves such as Sid & Al's Incredible Toons, in my opinion, and it does look to be an enjoyable romp through a wacky world as expected from a runner-up for the Best Upcoming Game at India GDC 2022.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager for more brainteasers, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on Android?

You can expect to dabble in the whimsical and the bizarre across 90 levels and 12 locations. Plus, the Community Hub lets you craft your own level via simple drag-and-drop controls. You can share your creative juices with your online buddies or try your hand at their own masterpieces as well from the library of puzzles across the community.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun and giving the game a go for yourself, you can do so by downloading Bloom on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, or head on over to the official website to know more about the title.