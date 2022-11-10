BitLife - How to escape from every prison layout
If you commit a crime in the Life Simulator BitLife, you might find yourself needing to escape from prison. This mini-game can be a little frustrating, but don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with our guides for how to escape from all 23 prison layouts, as well as how to get the Jailbird and Houdini Ribbons.
How do you escape from prison in BitLife?Prison escapes take the form of a mini-game where you have to make your way through a grid maze puzzle, avoiding the guard. The type of puzzle layout depends on the crime you’ve committed; minor crimes lead to smaller prisons (and so smaller puzzles), with more serious (or repeat) crimes meaning maximum security prisons that are harder to solve.
The key is in how the guard moves. The game tells you: “The guard moves twice for every move you make! He will only make moves towards you and will try to walk horizontally first.”
Image credit: bitlife-life-simulator.fandom.com
Sounds tough, right? The goal is to trap him in the grid’s corridors and hallways while making your break for freedom. You’ll even get an achievement for your troubles.
What happens after you escape from prison in BitLife?Of course, this isn’t without its downsides. Escape from prison, and you won’t be able to enlist in the military or call the police without getting sent back to prison. You also won’t be able to work in certain jobs or adopt a child.
What happens when you fail a prison escape in BitLife?What happens if you’re not successful in your prison escape attempt? Without our guides, you might find yourself in this situation. Fail an escape attempt (or choose to surrender) and you’ll get caught, along with a couple more years added to your prison sentence. In a life simulator like BitLife, this really matters. You can always try again, though!
How to get the Jailbird RibbonIn BitLife, ribbons are awarded at the end of a character’s life depending on what type of life they had. Unlock this ribbon on your grave by going to prison, escaping, and then going back to prison. Stay there until the end of your character’s life. You might need to increase your sentence to make sure you die in prison, so it might be a good idea to start a riot, assault a prisoner, or fail the maze puzzles.
How to get the Houdini RibbonGetting the Houdini Ribbon might be tough on your own, but it will be so much easier with our guide. Simply go to prison and escape at least 10 times to unlock this on your headstone.
Now that we've made it through that, how about we get to cracking every prison escape puzzle in BitLife? Click below to find every solution organised by grid layout. Freedom, here we come!
1
Maximum Security 8x8 Layout 1
The first of the maximum security grids can be pretty tricky, but the key is to trap the guard pretty quickly and keep him separated while you manoeuvre around him. Follow the solution closely to make your grand escape!
2
Maximum Security 8x8 Layout 2
Your key this time is to make the guard walk up, trapping him in tight corridors around the middle of the grid. Remember: He moves twice for every move you make, so use this to your advantage!
3
Maximum Security 8x8 Layout 3
Follow this back-and-forth dance to stay one step ahead of the guard and make your escape from maximum security grid 3.
4
Maximum Security 8x8 Layout 4
Keeping the guard trapped in small boxes and tight corners will help you escape grid layout 4.
5
Maximum Security 8x8 Layout 5
Try keeping the guard separated using this layout's horizontal walls in order to slip by him. Remember: he moves horizontally first, and with this grid's many vertical corridors and his ability to move twice for every single move you make, relying too much on vertical movements will only get you caught.
6
Maximum Security 8x8 Layout 6
This map has a lot of open spaces, so it can be pretty tricky to trap the guard. Follow the steps in the video and you'll escape by a hair.
7
Maximum Security 8x7
In the only 8x7 grid layout so far, you'll need to trap the guard in the bottom right and create some distance between you two in order to escape. It'll be close, but you'll make it out.
8
Medium/Minimum Security 7x4
Trap the guard in the lower right of the two box rooms, then make a swift exit before he knows what hit him.
9
Medium/Minimum Security 6x6 Layout 1
It might look tricky at first, but trap the guard behind this map's walls and make your way toward the exit.
10
Medium/Minimum Security 6x6 Layout 2
Box rooms are your friend again! Trap the guard in one, then make your way to the exit while he tries to recover.
11
Medium/Minimum Security 6x5
There aren't a lot of walls in this map, but do your best to trap the guard behind one and make your escape, or follow the video guide for the solution.
12
Medium/Minimum Security 5x7 Layout 1
Move around the outside of this map to get the guard away from the exit, then make your way back to slip by.
13
Medium/Minimum Security 5x7 Layout 2
This one is a little tricky, but you almost have to swap places with the guard, moving him to the left of the map and trapping him there while you move to the right and make your way to the exit.
14
Medium/Minimum Security 5x6
With so few walls and so much space, this is one of the trickier maps to master. However, trapping the guard in the lower left box might be the key to victory.
15
Medium/Minimum Security 5x5
This might look difficult considering the guard is standing right between you and the exit, but the trick here is to lure him away and trap him in a box room. Then, all that's left to do is slip on by to freedom.
16
Medium/Minimum Security 5x4
This one is deceptively simple. Simply trap the guard behind the wall near the exit, and run for freedom.
17
Medium/Minimum Security 4x4 Layout 1
Stick to the outer edge of this map, trapping the guard in a right angle. Then, simply make your way around the edge to the exit and you'll slip right between his fingers.
18
Medium/Minimum Security 4x4 Layout 2
Another 4x4 grid, another box room to trap the guard. Simply lure him in and run past while he's trapped.
19
Medium/Minimum Security 4x4 Layout 3
Simply lead the guard into the central box room, then run around the grid to the exit. Freedom awaits!
20
Medium/Minimum Security 3x5
One wall is all it takes to make your way to the outside world. Simply trap the guard behind it and run down toward the exit.
21
Medium/Minimum Security 3x4
The box room that started it all. Simply trap the guard in here and he'll be unable to follow you while you make your way to the exit.