BitLife - How to escape from every prison layout

If you commit a crime in the Life Simulator BitLife, you might find yourself needing to escape from prison. This mini-game can be a little frustrating, but don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with our guides for how to escape from all 23 prison layouts, as well as how to get the Jailbird and Houdini Ribbons.

How do you escape from prison in BitLife?

Prison escapes take the form of a mini-game where you have to make your way through a grid maze puzzle, avoiding the guard. The type of puzzle layout depends on the crime you’ve committed; minor crimes lead to smaller prisons (and so smaller puzzles), with more serious (or repeat) crimes meaning maximum security prisons that are harder to solve.

The key is in how the guard moves. The game tells you: “The guard moves twice for every move you make! He will only make moves towards you and will try to walk horizontally first.”

Sounds tough, right? The goal is to trap him in the grid’s corridors and hallways while making your break for freedom. You’ll even get an achievement for your troubles.

What happens after you escape from prison in BitLife?

Of course, this isn’t without its downsides. Escape from prison, and you won’t be able to enlist in the military or call the police without getting sent back to prison. You also won’t be able to work in certain jobs or adopt a child.

What happens when you fail a prison escape in BitLife?

What happens if you’re not successful in your prison escape attempt? Without our guides, you might find yourself in this situation. Fail an escape attempt (or choose to surrender) and you’ll get caught, along with a couple more years added to your prison sentence. In a life simulator like BitLife, this really matters. You can always try again, though!In BitLife, ribbons are awarded at the end of a character’s life depending on what type of life they had. Unlock this ribbon on your grave by going to prison, escaping, and then going back to prison. Stay there until the end of your character’s life. You might need to increase your sentence to make sure you die in prison, so it might be a good idea to start a riot, assault a prisoner, or fail the maze puzzles.Getting the Houdini Ribbon might be tough on your own, but it will be so much easier with our guide. Simply go to prison and escape at least 10 times to unlock this on your headstone.

Now that we've made it through that, how about we get to cracking every prison escape puzzle in BitLife? Click below to find every solution organised by grid layout. Freedom, here we come!