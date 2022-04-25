Berserker Online is a new mobile RPG with idle gameplay, out now on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, DAERISOFT has recently launched Berserker Online for both iOS and Android devices, letting players dive into an RPG adventure that features idle gameplay and dungeon exploration among other things. The game not only lets players collect powerful equipment to boost their combat prowess against mighty foes, but it also features challenging dungeons that will put players' might and mettle to the test with every playthrough.

In Berserker Online, players can expect to battle against fearsome monsters and epic bosses, as well as play with their friends and go on fun adventures. They can also fight for the ultimate bragging rights in the PvP arena. Do you have what it takes to rise to the top of the rankings?

Players can also summon thousands of equipment, collect and level up heroes, unlock pets (which includes what appears to be a tiny ghostly knight, from the screenshots on Google Play) and strategise the best formations that can take down opponents in a jiffy. The visuals and character art are also pretty adorable to look at - plus, the battles do seem action-packed and exhilarating, with the fluid animations, skill combos, flashy attacks and skill effects.

If you're eager to give the game a go, Berserker Online is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, gameplay and combat.

